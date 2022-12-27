COREN Seeks Signatory to Washington Accord for Smooth Mobility of Nigerian Engineers





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) has disclosed that it was pushing to ensure that Nigerian engineers are able to ply their trade in any part of the world which are signatories to the Washington accord.

President and Chairman of Council of COREN, Mr. Ali Rabiu, in a statement in Abuja, explained that meetings were already being held to allow Nigerians practice in signatory countries.

The Washington Accord was first signed in 1989 and recognises that professional engineering education programmes accredited by the signatories deliver outcomes that are substantially equivalent to the Washington Accord Graduate Attributes.

“For now, also being pursued vigorously by COREN is the process of applying for Provisional Signatory Status of the Washington Accord (WA) under the International Engineering Alliance (IEA) seeking mobility for Nigerian engineers such that they can practice in signatory countries.

“In the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper