FG: We”ll Increase Salary of Civil Servants in 2023





* To make pronouncement on it soon

* Says 2022 is year of industrial dispute

* ASUU’s eight-month outstanding salary issue before court for interpretation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has raised the hope of public and civil servants as it has promised to make a pronouncement soon on salary increase to cushion the effect of the high inflation rate in the country.

It said already, a Presidential Committee on Salaries is doing a review of the existing salary structures and is expected to come up with salary adjustment early in 2023.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who made this known to newsmen after meeting behind closed-doors with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja

said he was at the seat of government to discuss issues concerning his ministry, including employment and productivity, describing 2022 as a year of industrial dispute.

The minister had recently hinted that government was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper