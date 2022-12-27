Group Backs Orji Kalu’s Re-election Bid As Abia North Senator





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A political group in Abia State that is known as the Concerned Abians Development Initiative (CADI), has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Abia North Senatorial election.

A statement from the Kalu’s media office that was made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, explained that the Leader of the group, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, declared the support on behalf of the group members in Umuahia.

It stated that the entire stakeholders that cut across various youth groups, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state were well pleased with the choice of Kalu as the consensus candidate for Abia North Senatorial District election.

The statement also explained that an international businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Wine World, Mr. Emeka Bassey Ekpe, had declared support for the re-election of Kalu.

Ubani said: “The group, therefore, calls on other…





Source: Thisday Newspaper