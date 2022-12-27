Internal Crisis Hit Morocco’s World Cup Squad





Morocco’s Royal Football Federation (FRMF) hit back at Moroccan media for attacking Moroccan footballer Zakaria Aboukhlal and accusing him of religious fundamentalism.

News outlet Achkayensparked controversy after publishing a report accusing Aboukhlal of religious fundamentalism. The disturbing news report included a misleading title that reads: “Aboukhlal, a ‘Salafi’ in the National Football team.”

The adjective Salafi refers to belonging to a reformist sect of Sunni Islam, but in Morocco, the word is almost synonymous with Islamist fundamentalism and ideological extremism.

In a statement on Sunday, the football federation reacted to an outrageous news report, saying that it “denies the accuracy of the information included in the news report,” explaining that Aboukhlal’s “behavior, much like all his teammates, had been exemplary, all towards achieving honorary results.”

In addition to slamming the report for attacking the football player and…





