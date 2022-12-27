MPC Member Laments ‘Problematic’ Fiscal Policy in Economic Management





•Says reliance on monetary accommodation to enhance fiscal operations costly to economy

•Urges CBN to moderate further financing of FG, conclude on securitisation of govt’s exposure to apex bank

James Emejo in Abuja

A member of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has lamented the failure of the fiscal authority to measure up to expectations in complementing the monetary side to address macroeconomic challenges confronting the country, particularly inflation.

According to Dr. Adenikinju Adeola Festus, the, “fiscal side remained problematic” in achieving price and monetary stability.

Festus, in his personal statement during the 145th meeting of the committee in November, said from January to September 2022, three months to the end of the year, revenue actualisation remained 35.8 per cent of the budget projections for 2022, while expenditure actualisation was 59.99 per cent of the expenditure projection for the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper