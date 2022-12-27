Nigeria Underproduced 2022 Crude Oil Projection by 263 Million Barrels in 11 Months





•Data show country barely drilled 60% of 1.88 million bpd budget benchmark

•$30bn Brass, Olokola LNG projects suffer 19 years delay despite lucrative gas market •IOCs spent over $1bn on projects without FID, says NCDMB

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

With a projected 1.88 million barrels per day crude oil production in the 2022 federal budget, Nigeria under-produced to the tune of 263 million barrels of the commodity between January and November, a THISDAY analysis of industry data has shown.

Also, Nigeria’s inability to deliver two major Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) projects -the $20 billion and $9.8 billion Brass and Olokola LNG projects, respectively, after about 19 years of their initiation has resulted to the country now counting its losses from the failed projects despite gas becoming increasingly lucrative at the moment.

In the last quarter of 2021, the Senate and House of Representatives agreed to fix the country’s expected…





