Obaseki: We’re Partnering New BEDC Management to Improve Power Supply in Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration is working closely with the new management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to improve electricity supply across the state.

In a statement, Obaseki, said the state had the capacity to generate about 1,000 megawatts of electricity daily, expressing confidence that with the partnership with BEDC, Edo State would witness increased power supply by next year.

The governor said, “We are very optimistic that by this time next year, electricity supply would have improved across Edo State. We are very blessed in Edo State, as we have the capacity of generating about 1,000 megawatts of electricity every day in Edo State. We don’t need that amount of electricity to power every house and industry in the state.

"Edo State has the largest kilometers of fiber optic cable. It has 1,200km of fiber optic cable in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper