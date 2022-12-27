Scotland’s Goalkeeper, Gordon, Suffers Double Broken Legs





Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has suffered a double leg break and will miss the rest of the season, Heart of Midlothian have confirmed.

The 39-year-old club captain has already had an operation and “will be released from hospital in due course”.

Gordon was taken off on a stretcher after 76 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 drawwith Dundee United, having come into collision with striker Steven Fletcher.

Manager Craig Neilson described itexternal-linkas a “massive blow” for the top-flight club.

It is the third serious injury of the goalkeeper’s lengthy career and Neilson backed him to return to football despite turning 40 on 31 December.

“I’ve known Craig for a long, long time and he’s a warrior,” the manager told the Scottish Premiership club’s website. “He’s faced injury adversity before and come back stronger, so I’ve no doubt that he’ll approach this in the same manner.”

Zander Clark made his Hearts debut as Gordon’s replacement at Tannadice and the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper