State Governors Key in Nation’s Insecurity Solution, Security Experts





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A group of security experts yesterday said the 36 state governors in the country remained major key to insecurity solution in the country.

Speaking as a group of panelists at the fourth annual colloquium of the Galaxy Clique Offa with the theme, “Emerging Trends and Insecurity in our Communities: Challenges and Solutions,” the security experts also called on state governors to give adequate support and assistance to security agencies to tackle “worrisome” security challenges.

The team of panelists at the colloquium included a former director of National Military Strategy at the National Defence College, Abuja, Air Vice Marshal Ishaq Balogun (Rtd), Assistant Inspector General of Police, Remi Opadokun (Rtd), Oyo state commandant of Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (Rtd) and the executive chairman of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, as well as other traditional security operatives.

Balogun who urged…





Source: Thisday Newspaper