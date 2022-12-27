Terrorism Financing: Emefiele Must Defend Self





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The South South Reawakening Group (SSRG), yesterday insisted that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, should defend himself against terrorism financing allegations that were levelled against him by the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

The group, which is one of the foremost pressure groups in the Niger Delta Region, in a statement that was issued and signed by its Convener, Mr. Joseph Ambakederimo, noted that Emefiele must be made to clear his name of allegations levelled by the DSS.

Ambakederimo said: “We are not disturbed at the news of the invitation of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) as expressed by a section of the polity when the news broke a couple of days back.

“Whatever was alleged by the DSS, Emefiele must be made to answer to these allegations and clear his name. The allegation of terrorism financing for us is a very…





Source: Thisday Newspaper