Banks’ Assets Total Up 21.58% to N69.67trn in Q3 2022





Nume Ekeghe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that banks’ total assets in the third quarter of 2022 rose by 21.58 per cent to N69.67 trillion as against N57.30 trillion recorded in October 2021.

Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, CBN, Aisha Ahmad, and the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy Directorate, Dr. Kingsley Obiora stated this in their personal statement at the CBN Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in November.

Also, the CBN said Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio declined to 4.8 per cent in October 2022 from 4.9 per cent in the previous month, staying below the regulatory benchmark of 5.0 per cent.

According to Ahmad, “Notably, total assets rose to N69.67trillion in October 2022 from N57.30 trillion in October 2021, while total deposits rose to N43.05 trillion from N36.13 trillion over the same period.”

“Total credit also increased by N5.32 trillion to N28.81trillion between end-October 2021 and end-October 2022…





Source: Thisday Newspaper