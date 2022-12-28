Christmas: Gombe Gov Releases N75m, Food Items to Christians





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

In the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has released over N75 million to the Christian community in the state to enable them mark the Yuletide with ease considering the present economic hardship.

Apart from the funds, Governor Inuwa also ordered the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice to facilitate a more joyous celebration.

This was contained in a press release that was issued by Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, Mr. Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to newsmen.

In addition, the governor had approved the payment of December salary to all the civil servants and political appointees, as well as local government employees in Gombe State since December 19, 2022.

He had earlier flagged off payment of over N1.6 billion gratuity arrears owed state retirees ahead of the Yuletide.

These gestures by the governor are in line with his…





Source: Thisday Newspaper