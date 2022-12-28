Fitch Predicts Slow Economic Growth for Nigeria in 2023, to Rise to 3.3% in 2024





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian economy will continue to slump in 2023 due to activities leading to the general elections next year, but would likely pick in 2024, with growth rising to 3.3 per cent, a Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research report has predicted.

An affiliate of Fitch Ratings, the Fitch Solutions report estimated that economic growth in Nigeria slipped to a six-quarter low of 2.3 per cent in quarter four of 2022, predicting that the country’s economic growth would ease further in 2023.

“We expect that the country’s economy will expand by just 2.5 per cent due to disruptions associated with the February 2023 election and the continued decline of oil production. Growth will accelerate to 3.3 per cent in 2024 as oil output picks up,” it projected.

“Economic growth in Nigeria slipped to a six-quarter low in Q3, 2022, and we expect that it will continue to slow over the coming two quarters,” it added.

Source: Thisday Newspaper