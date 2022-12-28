In Boost to Power Sector, Afreximbank’s FEDA Acquires Stake in Geregu Power Plc





The African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) has announced that it has received internal approvals to acquire a strategic minority stake in Geregu Power Plc.

Afreximbank disclosed this in a statement obtained yesterday.

FEDA is the development impact investment platform of Afreximbank with the mandate of providing capital towards advancing intra-African trade, export development and industrialization in Africa.

As part of its intervention efforts in the Africa’s energy sector, FEDA has made a strategic decision to support leading energy platforms across Africa, including the renewables and transition fuels sectors. Geregu Power, one of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies with a capacity in excess of 430 megawatts, is a highly strategic asset to realising Nigeria’s power sector roadmap.

According to the statement, FEDA aims to support the business as a minority investor and work with the current owners…





Source: Thisday Newspaper