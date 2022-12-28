Kwara PDP Tackles AbdulRazaq over Poor Performance





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council yesterday asked the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to roll out the achievements of his administration in three and half years to the people of the state.

The party’s campaign council also demanded that “the governor should be transparent enough to tell Kwarans what he has achieved with the humongous billions of naira he has collected as federal allocations and funds borrowed during the period under review”.

The PDP campaign council was apparently reacting to the recent comment made by the governor against the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Universal Basic Education funds allegations.

A statement issued by the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and Director General of the PDP Campaign Council for 2023 elections, Professor Ali Ahmad and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday said, “Mallam Abdulrazaq has spent three and a half…





Source: Thisday Newspaper