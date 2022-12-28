Man Found Dead  Two Days after Being Allegedly Kidnapped





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A man, whose name was given as Ifeanyi, who was allegedly kidnapped last Friday, just two days to the Christmas, has been found dead in Awka, the Anambra State.

The man, who is said to be an indigene of Awgbu, a community in Orumba North Local Government Area, was allegedly abducted at Okpuno, and whisked away by his abductors.

A source, Mr Ebuka Okoye, who revealed that the body of the abducted man was found on Christmas Day in Awka, said: “He was kidnapped on Friday on Geneva Hotel road. I don’t know exact point where his body was found in Awka.

“This is one death too many. This sweet soul was kidnapped in the heart of the state capital on Friday, and just yesterday (Sunday) evening, his lifeless body was seen by the road side.”

Ebuka had blamed the level of insecurity in Anambra State on the state Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, who he said had shown incompetence in the face of several killings.

Source: Thisday Newspaper