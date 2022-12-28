Niger PDP Guber Candidate Pledges to Fight Insecurity





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger state, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi, has pledged to bring insecurity occasioned by banditry to its kneels if elected governor next year.

He also vowed to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to achieve a peaceful atmosphere in the state for businesses to thrive.

Kantigi made the pledge when he paid a sympathy visit to some Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camps in company with his running mate, Mr. Samuel Gwammna in Gulu and Azza communities in Lapai Local Government Area of the state during which he donated N13.5 million to the victims.

Kantigi commiserated with the victims over what he described as “the unfortunate situation they have found themselves” insisting that a PDP government under his watch in the state will not only bring bandits attack to an end but will ensure proper resettlement of those affected. A statement on the visit made…





Source: Thisday Newspaper