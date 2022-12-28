Obaseki: Atiku, Best Positioned for Nigeria





Gbajabiamila: Tinubu’s Records Stand Him Out

•Atiku’s victory sure at first ballot, says campaign council

Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu in Abuja; Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the best among the men seeking to Nigeria’s presidency in next year’s election that have the capacity to transform the country.

Obaseki disclosed this in an exclusive interview with THISDAY.

This was just as the Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, stood out from other candidates, because of his track record.

Speaking during a meeting with leaders of Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Surulere, Lagos State, Gbajabiamila said Nigerians should vote for Tinubu, because…





Source: Thisday Newspaper