Report: Return of Chinese, India’s Appetite for Nigerian Crude Key to Oil Price Stability in 2023





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The return of Chinese and Indian appetite for Nigeria’s and other West African countries’ crude oil grades could to some extent play a critical role in determining the price of the commodity in 2023, an Argus report has shown.

Argus publishes business reports, market assessments and special studies and provides price assessments, business intelligence, and market data for the global energy industry.

The report stated that Nigeria’s attempts to bolster its flagging crude output have been helped by the return of several production and export facilities in recent weeks, notably the resumption of operations at the Forcados terminal.

Latest figures from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), it said, put crude output at 1.19 million bpd last month, up from 1.01 million bpd in October and 940,000 bpd in September.

A major asset that has helped boost production in Nigeria, Argus said, is output from the Bonga crude…





Source: Thisday Newspaper