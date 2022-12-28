Three Persons Killed in Ebonyi Political Crisis





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A younger brother to Ebonyi State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Eme Orji and two others have been killed as a result of political crisis that erupted at Ekoli-Edda in Afikpo South local government area of the State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of Ebonyi State Police Command, SP Chris Anyanwu, said that the incident was a supremacy struggle between the State APC chairman, Stanley Okoro and the immediate past Chairman of Afikpo South Council area, Hon..Eni Uduma Chima.

Anyanwu said: “At about 1630hrs of 26/12/2022, a day popularly known as “Boxing Day”, a distress call was received that sporadic shootings and killings were going on at Ekoli-Edda between Ebubeagu operatives who accompanied their boss, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, the State’s APC Chairman, and another group of men purported to be loyalists to the immediate past Council Chairman, Hon Dr. Chima Eni, who is also the APC…





Source: Thisday Newspaper