Two Suspected Kidnappers Neutralised On Christmas Day in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Two self-confessed kidnappers were on Christmas day neutralised by operatives of Delta State Police Command.

The suspects were intercepted by a team of policemen from “A” Division, Warri on surveillance patrol at about 11 pm on Christmas Eve while riding a tricycle along Okumagba Estate roundabout in Warri, Warri South local government area.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the police team, upon searching the tricycle operated by the two suspects discovered there live cartridges concealed under the seat and we’re immediately whisked to the station.

“During the search, three live cartridges concealed under the seat of the tricycle were recovered. The suspects were taken into custody. Upon interrogation, suspects confessed to be members of a five man kidnapping syndicate operating around Warri and its environs,” he said.

Acting on their confessions, he said the police…