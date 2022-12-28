Vote PDP for Progress, Continuity, Tambuwal Urges Sokoto Electorate





By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged the people of the state to vote massively for all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general election.

Tambuwal stated this on Wednesday during the Flag off PDP campaign for 2023 elections at Dange/Shuni local government area of the state.

“We thank the people of Sokoto State for ensuring our victory in 2019 which made us to remain in the Government House”.

“We thank God that the people of the state are witnessing the massive good work of our administration in the state in terms of infrastructure, agriculture, education, youth development,among other.

“I also want to assure you that Mallam Sa’idu Umar, will continue to build upon our achievements when he resume office in 2023 by the special grace of God.

“Let me also commend the people of Sokoto State, for their resolve to support the candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next…





Source: Thisday Newspaper