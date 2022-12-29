2023: CUPP Backs Buhari’s Advice to Security Agencies to be Professional, Apolitical





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP described as a welcomed development the admonishment given by President Muhammadu Buhari to security agencies to be saddled with various support services in next year’s general election to maintain a high sense of professionalism and remain impartial in the discharge of their duties.

Buhari who gave the advise yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of a newly acquired estate by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Idu-Karmo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), revealed that a compromise of the democratic process could also damage Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Reacting to this, the opposition coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere recalled that Buhari has spent the past months reiterating his resolve to peacefully handover power to his successor.

According to CUPP, the recent admonishment by Buhari to security agencies may not be unconnected to the failed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper