2023 Poll: Be Professional, Apolitical, Buhari Warns Security Agencies





•Declares he’s difficult to satisfy

•Decorates newly promoted Brigade of Guards commander

•Okays procurement of 400 armoured vehicles for Brigade

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies to be saddled with various support services in next year’s general election to maintain a high sense of professionalism and remain impartial in the discharge of their duties. Buhari said this yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of a newly acquired estate by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) in Idu-Karmo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In another development, the president declared that as a public officer he was a very difficult to satisfy. He spoke yesterday at State House, Abuja, shortly after decorating the newly promoted Commander of the Brigade of Guards, Major-General Mohammed Usman

Speaking during the DIA estate inauguration, Buhari urged the security agencies to handle the distribution and monitoring…





Source: Thisday Newspaper