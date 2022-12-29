Clina-Lancet Deepens Health Knowledge among Girls in Lagos





Rebecca Ejifoma

The United Nations has remained intentional about its Sustainable Development Goals 3, 4, and 5. These goals focus on good health and well-being, quality education and gender equality.

With a time horizon from 2015 to 2030, organisations like Clina-Lancet Laboratories, an ultramodern technologically advanced and independent pathology laboratory is developing various strategic activities to contribute to this course through corporate social responsibility.

One such initiative is “A Girl Child School Support Programme”, which was held at the Aunty Ayo Secondary School in the Ikoyi area of Lagos for over 400 girls recently.

“Today’s initiative was driven by our commitment to promoting healthcare and well-being in the communities we operate,” says Dr Olayemi Dawodu, the MD/CEO of Clina-Lancet Laboratories Nigeria.

As an organisation, Clina-Lancet prides itself on being skewed and interested in having social impacts in communities where it runs its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper