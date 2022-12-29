Marcom Industry: Grappling with Growth amidst Industry Reforms





In this report, Raheem Akingbolu reviews the activities in the Marketing Communications industry in 2022 and concludes that most early generation agencies are fast going into extinction, while the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria is struggling hard through various reforms to reposition the industry

At the 2022 National Advertising Conference held early this month in Abuja, stakeholders in the marketing communications industry unanimously agreed that the industry they so much treasured was in distress. One after the other, heads of sectoral bodies and some experts dissected various challenges facing marketing communications in the country and tried to proffer solutions. Some of the speakers include; the President of the Experiential Marketers Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), Tunji Adeyinka; President of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria, (ADVAN), Osamede Uwubanmwen; President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Steve Babaeko; the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper