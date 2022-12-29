N’Assembly Passes 2023 Budget, Raises Proposed Spending by N1.32trn to N21.82trn





•Works and Housing, Defence ministries get highest allocation

•Approves N819.54bn 2022 supplementary budget

•Fresh borrowing to be sourced from CBN to fund projects

•Extends 2022 budget implementation to March

•Tension as Senate drops president’s N23.7trn ways and means advances request

•Adjourns plenary to Jan. 17

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Senate and House of Representatives, yesterday, passed the 2023 appropriation bill after raising the N20.51 trillion proposed spending presented by President Muhammadu Buhari by N1.32 trillion, to N21.82 trillion.

The upper chamber also yesterday approved Buhari’s request of N819.54 billion domestic loan meant to fix infrastructure destroyed by the recent unprecedented floods that ravaged many states in the country.

However, there was tension in the Red Chamber yesterday, as Senators disagreed over the president’s request for the approval of N23. 7 trillion Ways and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper