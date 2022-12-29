Soludo: Anambra’s Safe, Security Agents Worked Hard to Dislodge Criminals





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has said that the state is now about the safest state in Nigeria, and that security operatives have worked hard to dislodge criminal elements in the state.

Soludo stated this during a statewide broadcast in his country home in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area. He commended the efforts of security operatives in the state, saying that their commitment has helped ensure security in the state.

He called for more checkpoints in the state, saying that through the efforts of security agents, his government has been able to take out criminals hiding in various camps in the state.

Soludo said: “Nine month ago when I came into office, I announced that security, law and order are my first key agenda. The difference as at now is like the difference between day and night.

“Before now eight LGAs were taken over by bandits, and today those LGAs have been liberated and all the bandits taken out…





Source: Thisday Newspaper