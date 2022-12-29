The Cultural Revolution Against Incremental Progress





Seun Onigbinde

When the former head of the Burkina Faso junta, Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, stated that loud gunshots around the Presidential Palace were because of mood swings of soldiers, I felt the comic relief could benefit the creative artistry of the viral jester, Investor Sabinus. In the next few hours, Paul-Henri would lead no government after the unfortunate statement. Burkina Faso has witnessed two coups within nine months. The new leader — Captain Ibrahim Traore — just 34 years old — is a grim reminder of what Nigeria used to be in the mid-1960s. After Blaise Compaore was removed from office in 2014, Burkina Faso flirted with six transitional leaders until Roch Marc Christian Kaboré was elected in December 2015. He was deposed in January 2022 with the usual bombast from coup plotters and those who removed him in January were taken out in September, with the same quip — the failure to curb insurgency.

Source: Thisday Newspaper