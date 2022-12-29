We’ll Ensure Effective Implementation of Kolmani Integrated Devt Project, Gombe Governor Pledges





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) government would ensure effective oil exploitation and full actualisation of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project flagged off by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor made the pledge when he led a campaign rally to Pindiga, Gona Emirates canvassing for votes for APC candidates at all levels as part of his commitment to ensure victory for the ruling party in the state.

The governor gave the assurance at the palace of the Emir of Pindiga, Alhaji Muhammad Seyoji Ahmad, during a visit of his campaign team to the area yesterday.

Inuwa said his administration pursues with all vigour and seriousness any project capable of improving the standard of living of the common man, recounting how his administration boldly worked with relevant stakeholders and pushed for the actualisation of the Kolmani Integrated Project for the benefit of people of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper