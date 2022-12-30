2023: Struggle for Southern Presidency Must Continue, Akeredolu Tells Amaechi





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), yesterday declared that the struggle for the southern part of the country to produce the next president must continue until it is realised.

Akeredolu, while urging the people to vote for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the spirit of fairness and equality, explained that since President Muhammadu Buhari from the North is spending eight years, then it is the turn of the South to produce the next president for another eight years.

Akeredolu stated this while playing host to former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who was in Akure for the presentation of Staff of Office to the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae, as Olu of Ilu Abo in Akure North Local Government Area.

The governor disclosed that no loyalist of the APC can forget the principal role of Amaechi as the Director-General of the party’s…





Source: Thisday Newspaper