2023: With PDP in Power, Hunger, Insecurity will Be Eliminated, Says Okowa





The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians to vote Atiku Abubakar and all the party’s candidates in the 2023 elections to ensure that prevailing hunger, poverty and insecurity in the country will be eliminated.

Okowa made the call yesterday at the party’s campaign at Oshimili North and Oshimili South Local Government Areas of the state, and said that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government had taken Nigerians many years backwards with its inept administration.

He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had destroyed the nation’s socio-economic system, including the educational sector where the government allowed university lecturers to be on strike for eight months.

According to him, because God sanctioned his nomination for vice presidency and put him on the PDP presidential ticket, He has finished the work for the people.

“Aside the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper