Bimbo Martins-Ogbonna Died of Domestic Violence, Says Family Lawyer





Wale Igbintade

Following the sudden death of Mrs. Abimbola Martins-Ogbonna, who died recently in a fire incident, the family has alleged that their late daughter suffered severe domestic violence and abuse in the hands of her husband, Mr. Ikecukwu Daryl Ogbonna, before her untimely death.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the family through its lawyer, Mr. Odiana Eriata, said that the issue of domestic violence ought to have been properly investigated and appropriate charge should be preferred against the culprit.

He said: “We want to put on record that the late Mrs. Abimbola Matins- Ogbonna suffered series of domestic abuse and violence in the hands of the husband, and unlike other victims of domestic violence, she took steps to report the matter to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), and a lawyer was assigned to file a process restraining the husband from further abuse of the deceased.

“Also a psychologist was assigned to her, and a…





