Bolanle Raheem: NBA Seeks N5bn Compensation for Slain Lawyer’s Family





*To partner Lagos AG during trial, Adegboruwa reveals

*There’ll be no cover-up in investigation, prosecution, Sanwo-Olu reiterates

Segun James and Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it would be seeking monetary compensation for the family of Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem from the government of Lagos State, the federal government, the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

Precisely, the NBA in a statement issued by Lagos Lawyer and human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, disclosed that in addition to the prosecution of the killer cop, Superintendent, Drambi Vandi, it would also be seeking for N5 billion compensation for the family of the deceased.

Also yesterday, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stressed that there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of the late lawyer who was killed on Christmas Day by a police…





Source: Thisday Newspaper