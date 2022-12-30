Buhari: We Have Delivered on All Our Campaign Promises





*Says Ajaokuta steel complex ready for concession, has gulped over $400m

*Inaugurates reference hospital, five other projects executed by Kogi government

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday made a positive overall assessment of the seven and a half years administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under him, declaring that the ruling party has delivered on all electoral promises made to Nigerians at all levels.

Speaking at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, which he also inaugurated as part of his one-day official visit to Kogi State, Buhari said good progress had been made in the revival the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, located in the state. He said the complex, which had cost the federal government over $400 million to revamp, was ready for concession to a private investor, who will manage it for the country.

The president also gave a thumbs up to the APC government of Yahaya Bello, after inaugurating a Reference Hospital in Okene…





Source: Thisday Newspaper