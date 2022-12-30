Court Remands Eight  for Alleged Kidnapping, Murder





An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, yesterday remanded eight men at the Abolongo Correctional Centre, Oyo, for alleged kidnapping for ransom and murder of a policeman.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu, who did not take the defendants’ plea for lack of jurisdiction, ordered their remand at the correctional facility.

According to the chief magistrate, the remand continues pending the release of the legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He thereafter, adjourned the matter until Febraury 28, 2023, for mention.

The defendants were identified as Mohammed Salfa, 20; Usman Hassan, a.k.a. Yellow, 22; Mohammed Bello, 28; Babangida Awalu, 34, and Kabiru Aliyu, a.k.a Dangata, 25.

Others are: Mukailu Yahaya, 25; Mohammadu Umoru, 30, and Adewoyin Adewunmi, 34.

The defendants are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, kidnapping and murder.

The prosecutor, Inspector Femi Oluwadare, told the court that the defendants…





Source: Thisday Newspaper