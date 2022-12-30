Delta South Seat: Isoko Nation Endorses Joel-Onowakpo for Senate









Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Isoko Development Union (IDU), the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Isoko nation, has endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South senatorial zone, Mr. Thomas Joel-Onowakpo, as its preferred candidate for the zone in the 2023 general election.

It noted that the Isoko people had been supporting other ethnic nationalities in the senatorial district to hold various political offices in the last 20 years, saying it was only fair and just to give room to them to produce the next senator for the district.

The endorsement was made yesterday at the annual conference of the IDU held at Oleh, Delta State, during which Isoko traditional rulers gave their blessings to Joel-Onowakpo and the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Isoko federal constituency, Mr. Johnson Ukodhiko

Speaking during the conference, the President-General of the union, Prof. Chris Akpotu, noted…





Source: Thisday Newspaper