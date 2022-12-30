Kano Gov Assents N268bn Budget for 2023





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday assented to the 2023 budget of N268billion.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, announced the increase while presenting the budget to the governor at the Council Chambers of the Government House.

Ganduje, who signed the budget into law shortly after the presentation, expressed delight at the development, adding: “We are so happy that you delivered and finally approved the 2023 budget.

”This budget is very important because many of our capital projects will be completed and a lot of initiatives have been put into the budget.

”This is my last budget as the governor of Kano State but I am so delighted.”

Ganduje had presents the proposed 2023 Budget of N245 billion to the state Assembly in November 2022.

The governor while presenting the proposal tagged: ‘Budget of Consolidation and Prosperity II’, said it was aimed at consolidating and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper