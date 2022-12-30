Obaseki Inspects Ongoing Ongoing Projects at Edo College of Agric Ahead of School’s Reopening









The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday, led other government functionaries to inspect ongoing revamp of the Edo State College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, Ovia South West Local Government Area of the state, ahead of the institution’s reopening.

The governor, while inspecting some facilities at the college, said the government is repositioning the school to become a world-class institution to train and prepare youths to pursue successful careers in the agriculture industry.

The facilities inspected include a 250-capacity lecture theatre, an administrative block, college library, academic block 1 and 2, college auditorium complex, health center and the college main gate, among others.

He said, “If agriculture is important to us as a nation, then we must have institutions that prepare and train very capable and competent personnel, particularly middle level manpower for the agriculture industry.

“This is going to be a classic collaboration…





Source: Thisday Newspaper