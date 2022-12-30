Okowa: God, Not G5 Govs, Will Determine Next President





Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),on Friday said God would determine Nigeria’s next President and not the action of G-5 governors.

Okowa made the statement in Aboh, when he led Delta PDP campaign train to Ndokwa East and Ndokwa West Local Government Areas of the state.

He expressed confidence that the five governors would put the past behind them and work for the victory of PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“God has said it that we, the PDP, will win this election. Many things may be happening now and people may be asking what about the G-5 governors.

“These governors are our brothers; everybody is important. But what God has said will happen, nobody can change it.

“So even if some of them decide to support APC, some will still remain with us because there will be division among them.

“The real truth is that I have strong political eyes and I have observed that no matter what they do, PDP…





Source: Thisday Newspaper