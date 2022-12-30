Slain Lawyer: Court Remands Suspected Killer Cop in Ikoyi Prison 





Wale Igbintade

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos has remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr. Drambi Vandi, who shot and killed a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem in Lagos on December 25, 2022.

Vandi was remanded till January 30, 2023 pending advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun remanded Vandi following an application filed and argued by the Lagos State Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN.

The AG’s office had filed a one count charge dated December 30, 2022 against the defendant, ASP Drambi Vandi.

A copy of the charge reads, “that you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

Source: Thisday Newspaper