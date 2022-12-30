THE DEATH OF MRS RAHEEM 





The culprit should be subjected to the full weight of the law

We endorse the suspension of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, allegedly for the killing of a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem. According to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the decision was taken “to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.” While we commiserate with the family of the deceased, we hope that sufficient lessons will be learnt from this tragedy so that we do not continue to waste innocent lives.

In his statement, President Muhammadu Buhari described the unfortunate incident as a stark reminder of the recurring menace of the mishandling of weapons and a wake-up call to law enforcement agencies. He also called for operational reforms not only about weapons handling, but also on the need to understand their role as basically to protect the rights of citizens. It’s a timely…





Source: Thisday Newspaper