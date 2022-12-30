Yoruba Self-determination Group to Launch Radio Station





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide (IOOW), yesterday said it would launch an online radio station, Radio Ijangbara, on January 1, 2023.

The group in a joint statement signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Prof Wale Adeniran and Dr. Tunde Amusat respectively, said the station would broadcast from Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

It added that transmission would serve the interest of Yoruba self-determination struggle within and outside Nigeria.

“We are inviting all Yoruba self-determination activists to the launching and formal unveiling of Ijangbara Radio on January 1, 2023. This radio is being donated by IOOW, being the apex body, to serve as the official broadcast radio of the Yoruba self-determination struggle. The launch will kick off by 8pm West African Time through zoom”, it said.

The group also announced the appointment of Adebayo Orire and Alli Oyedeji as patrons.

Source: Thisday Newspaper