At Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni Steps in As New Managing Director, Ademola Adebise Retires





Bennett Oghifo

Wema Bank Plc. yesterday announced the appointment of Mr. Moruf Oseni as its Managing Director/CEO, effective April 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Oseni takes over from Mr. Ademola Adebise, who will be proceeding on terminal leave from January 2, 2023, after over 13 years of service to the bank.

The new MD/CEO resumes in acting capacity on January 2nd, 2023 as Adebise proceeds on leave.

Until his appointment, Oseni was the Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

Other Board appointments announced yesterday by the bank include that of Wole Akinleye as the Deputy Managing Director and Tunde Mabawonku as Executive Director.

“The Chairman of the Board, Mr. Babatunde Kasali on behalf of the Board and Management expressed its profound gratitude to Ademola for his service and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

“In conclusion, the Board of Directors is confident that the appointment of the Executives will lead to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper