Bolanle Raheem’s Murder: Killer Policeman Arraigned, Remanded at Ikoyi Correctional Centre Till January 30





Wale Igbintade

Drambi Vandi, the policeman that pulled the trigger of the gun that killed pregnant lawyer Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day in the Ajah area of Lagos State, was yesterday arraigned in court and remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till January 30, 2023.

Vandi was remanded pending advice on the case from the Office of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Chief Magistrate, Miss Adeola Olatunbosun remanded Vandi following an application filed and argued by the Lagos State Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The AG’s office had filed a one-count charge dated December 30, 2022 against the defendant.

A copy of the charge reads, “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

With the charge, the Attorney General applied…





Source: Thisday Newspaper