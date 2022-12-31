Dissecting Recalcitrant ASUU President





RingTrue By Yemi Adebowale

Last Tuesday, I read twice the interview granted to an online publication by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Emmanuel Osodeke, in which he accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila of deceiving university lecturers into calling off their eight-month strike last October. I had to read the chat two times to be sure I understood the ASUU President correctly. Osodeke said ASUU members’ collective impression of Gbajabiamila today is that he tricked them to go back to work and then sort out things immediately thereafter.

The ASUU President added: “But here we are till today, nothing has been done over the promise and that is why the Speaker did not say anything tangible since then, at least on the issues, let alone ensure that his promises are carried out. The Speaker will need to come out as he still has the opportunity…





