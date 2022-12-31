Group Tasks Media on Gender Balanced Reporting 





Omolabake Fasogbon

The media has been reminded of their roles as catalysts in advancing and upholding rights of individuals as the law prescribed.

A non-governmental organisation,Vision Spring Initiative (VSI), emphasised this recently while addressing journalists on the occasion of 2022 Human Right Day.

According to the group, the media being the fourth estate of the realm needs to at all times dish out a gender fair and balanced report, to effectively carry out its role in the interest of the society.

The group frowned at a situation whereby the media empowers a particular human gender and disempowers another in their output.

Addressing the press, VSI Resource Person, Tobi Ayodele, decried some aspects of the laws, policies and practices that make women vulnerable to abuse.

She noted that the media has a lot to do at enabling normalcy and ensuring that fundamental human rights are respected and upheld.

She said, “Some portions of the criminal…





Source: Thisday Newspaper