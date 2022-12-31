IFC Reshuffles, Announces Key Appointments





Omolabake Fasogbon

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced the appointment of Dahlia Khalifa as its Regional Director for Nigeria, Central Africa, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

In her new role, Khalifa will drive IFC’s strategy to create a more resilient and sustainable private sector to support development and job creation in the region.

According to IFC in a statement, Khalifa will lead its investment and advisory teams in Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad and Republic of Congo.

Other countries listed included: Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, and Sierra Leone.

Commenting, IFC Vice President for Africa, Sérgio Pimenta said, “I welcome Dahlia to her new role. We are convinced that her leadership and experience generating impactful investments in the region will further deepen IFC’s work in Africa and enable our partners to meet the challenges of the moment, from rising food insecurity to the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper