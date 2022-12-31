In Search of Justice for Bolanle Raheem





Charles Ajunwa and Sunday Ehigiator write that the brutal murder of Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day in Lagos by a trigger-happy policeman has left the entire country in a very bad mood which only justice can heal

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, a day when Christians all around the world were celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer pregnant with twins, was killed in cold blood by a bloodthirsty policeman who shot at her vehicle while her husband was trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge, Lagos.

The killer cop, who was later identified as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, by the Lagos State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, is attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the state, notorious for several human rights violation, including the murder of one Gafaru Buraimoh was also shot dead by a yet-to-be-identified officer from the same division three weeks earlier.

On Monday,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper