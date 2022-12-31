In Valedictory New Year Message, Buhari Gives Self Thumbs up





.Says he has given his best for nation

.Prays his successor will sustain move to make Nigeria one of the best countries globally by end of 21st century

.Reveals his govt in 2023 will focus more on security, economy, anti-corruption agenda

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his seven and half year old administration a pass mark saying he has given his utmost best to the Nigerian nation since May, 2015.

He also prayed that his successor who will be handed over baton of the nation’s leadership on May 29, 2023 will continue in the drive to make Nigeria one of the best countries in the world by the turn of the 21st century.

In his valedictory 2023 new year message to Nigerians personally signed by him on Saturday, the President said the buck stops on his desk as he accepts all the blames and accolades in the course of his service to the country in close to eight solid years.

He said: “As we welcome the New Year, let us look with hope to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper